Research reveals gout medicine can reduce Covid-19 mortality rates

RESEARCH at Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) has revealed that a drug commonly used for treating gout can reduce mortality rates in patients admitted with Covid-19 by approximately 44 per cent.

The promising results are part of the clinical trial called ColCorona.

Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, who has led this research, stated that “this important scientific discovery makes colchicine the world’s first oral drug that could be used to treat out-of- hospital patients with Covid-19.”

The study involved about 4,500 patients from Canada, the United States, Europe, South America and South Africa, who were diagnosed with Covid-19 using a PCR test and treated with colchicine.

The drug was associated with statistically significant reductions in the risk of death or hospitalization compared to those individuals who received the placebo.

Specifically, in patients with a proven diagnosis of Covid-19, colchicine reduced hospitalizations by 25 per cent, the need for mechanical ventilation by 50 per cent and deaths by 44 per cent.

The experts believe that it could be prescribed to help ease pressure in hospitals and reduce health care costs.

In Tardif’s words, the drug “could have a significant impact on public health and potentially prevent Covid-19 complications for millions of patients.”

