Rescuers need a helping hand

THE Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in Rojales supports and cares for over 120 horses, ponies and donkeys.

They are the only officially-registered horse rescue centre foundation in Spain but founders Sue and Rod Weeding are struggling to meet the ever-increasing cost of feeding them and paying their veterinary bills.

Even during lockdown, the centre was still receiving callouts from the police to help them rescue abandoned animals.

“Lockdown or now lockdown, we are on call seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” Sue said.

“If it wasn’t for us, there would be nowhere for these animals to go. We have had horses brought to us from Granada because we were the only centre that would take them.”

When animals are seized by the police, Easy Horse Care are only their custodians and they cannot rehome them unless they are legally registered as the new owners.

“Until that happens, we must simply carry on caring for them as best we can,” Sue said.

For more information about the centre or making a donation, visit the www.easyhorsecare.net website.

