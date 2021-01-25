QUAD BIKERS condemned as ‘selfish and stupid’ by police after icy stunts.

As many areas of the UK have been treated to snow in the last few days many people have taken to staying inside to avoid the treacherous roads, while others have taken advantage of the weather and made snowmen and enjoyed the chance to get outside.

-- Advertisement --



A limited few though have chosen to use the UK’s icy roads as racetracks for quad bikes, and have been branded as ‘selfish, dangerous and stupid’ by police. Police considered that the gang of quad bikers racing around the streets of Birmingham were a risk to life.

West Midlands police’s WMP Traffic, took to Twitter and tweeted the issues that they were finding in the Chelmsley Wood area. The tweet read “Selfish, dangerous & stupid. That’s just some of the adjectives we would use to describe the actions of those using our regions open space as race tracks today.

“We caught a few, we have video of a lot more.

“Those that got away today, expect a knock on the door soon.”

Followers of WMP Traffic tweeted back in support saying “No way that’s dreadful and so dangerous for so many reasons.” And that the reckless drivers were “Very stupid!!!”. Other users tweeted on various locations where other quads could be seen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Quad Bikers Condemned as ‘Selfish and Stupid’ After Icy Stunts”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.