Product recall: Aldi recalls batch of sliced bread after plastic found inside

SUPERMARKET chain Aldi has recalled a batch of sliced bread, following complaints from several clients who reported having found plastic inside.

The bread is sold in Spain under the name ‘El Horno de Aldi’ and the company has announced the recall with informative panels in its stores informing that the product “does not meet with quality standards.”

It is a loaf of bread without crusts with batch number 1202S21 20A, with expiry date January 12, 2021, supplied by Pimad, a company belonging to the Bimbo Group.

Clients have been asked to return packets of bread with this batch number to the store and they will get their money back.

Aldi has not explained the reason for the recall, although the chain has responded on social media to the videos and photos posted by some users who had found plastic in the slices of bread.

