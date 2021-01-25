SPAIN’S President Pedro Sánchez Says Goodbye to the Departing Minister of Health, Salvador Illa

-- Advertisement --



The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has taken advantage of his last official act in the company of Salvador Illa as Minister of Health to say goodbye and praise the value of the work he has carried out this year at the head of the department that has become key in the fight against the coronavirus.

Pedro Sánchez said: “There are very few hours left for the relief at the Ministry of Health, it has been an honour to work with you during these months, I understand your decision.

“The challenge ahead is exciting, complex and very necessary for Catalonia and Spain in the work of reunification. If 2020 was the year of the pandemic, I have no doubt that 2021 is the year of the vaccine and, therefore, of the recovery.”

While Illa has been heavily criticised from the rest of the parties for his candidacy for the Generalitat, Sánchez said during his speech at the Agency Spanish for Medicines: “You have virtues of public leadership based on humility, the ability to work and determination and a vision of what was needed in the National Health System and I have no doubt also in Catalonia.”

“Without you and without many of those who are here present and who represent the National Health System and the Ministry of Health, everything would have been much more complex,” concluded the president.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “President Pedro Sánchez Says Goodbye to Departing Salvador Illa”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.