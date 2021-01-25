PORTUGAL Registers 252 COVID-Related Deaths in the Last 24 Hours

-- Advertisement --



Portugal registers 252 new COVID-19 related deaths in the last day, according to figures published today (January 25) as pressure mounts on hospitals in the country.

A total of 6,420 people have been admitted to hospitals in the country, 303 more than yesterday, as the country closed its worst week since the beginning of the pandemic with a record 275 deaths per day recorded on Sunday, January 24.

Of the total number of hospitalised COVID patients, 767 are in intensive care, a number that rose by 25 people during the last day, according to the General Directorate of Health (DGS) of Portugal.

In the emergency areas of some Lisbon hospitals, lines of ambulances have been seen in recent days waiting for the patients they are transporting to enter, due to the fact that some centres have collapsed under the pressure of the pandemic.

The critical situation has led to the opening of two field hospitals in Lisbon, another in the city of Portimão (south) and a fourth in the town of Viseu (Central region).

With around ten million inhabitants, Portugal has already registered 643,113 positives for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, of which 6,924 were counted on the last day. This is a low figure compared to the previous days, but moderate numbers are always reported on Mondays because fewer tests are done on the weekend. In total, 170,635 people are still active with the disease, 1,405 more in the last day.

The country is in “the most serious moment of the pandemic”, as Prime Minister António Costa has said, and the situation is so critical that, according to the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, “we are close to choosing who to treat and who not to treat.”

Since last Friday, Portugal suspended face-to-face classes in schools for 15 days to stop the advance of the pandemic and on January 15, it decreed the confinement of the country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal Registers 252 COVID-Related Deaths in the Last 24 Hours”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.