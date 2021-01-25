Police hunt arsonists who set fire to primary school causing extensive damage and forcing its closure.

DETECTIVES are investigating after a primary school was deliberately set on fire in the east end of Glasgow on Friday, January 22.

-- Advertisement --



Police were called to the premises in Skerryvore Road around 5.15pm where the building was found to be extensively damaged.

Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the arsonists.

Detective Constable Alan Martin from Shettleston CID said: “This reckless incident has left a primary school extensively damaged and unable to open, and it is vital that we trace the individuals involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Skerryvore Road around 5pm on Friday, and may have noticed anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“I would also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were driving on the road around the time of the incident to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2556 of Friday, 22 January, 2021.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police hunt arsonists who set fire to primary school causing extensive damage”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.