PENSIONER found dead in his car outside a Tesco store in Scotland

Police in Aberdeen, Scotland have launched an investigation into the death of a 73-year-old man on Sunday, January 24. Emergency services were called to the car park of a Tesco store in Rousay Drive shortly after 3pm when it was reported that the pensioner was found unresponsive in his blue Nissan Micra.

-- Advertisement --



The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended the scene but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead shortly after being found. Although officials have launched a probe into his death, it is believed that he may have taken ill while in the car and passed away. Nevertheless, they are eager to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity on the day and may be able to offer further insight into the OAP’s death.

Sergeant Smith of the Road Policing Unit said, “We are working to establish the exact circumstances at this time and although we believe that the man has taken ill at the wheel, we are asking any witnesses to come forward.

“I would urge anyone who saw the blue Nissan Micra being driven in the car park around 3pm on Sunday afternoon, to contact us.

“We would also ask for anyone with dash camera footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote incident reference number 2121 of Sunday, 24th January 2021.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pensioner Found Dead In Car Outside Tesco”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.