Paragliding Accident in Tenerife Ends in Death

PARAGLIDING accident in Tenerife tragically ends in the death of a paraglider.

Tenerife is a wonderful scenic island and many locals and visitors enjoy the wonders of paragliding with magnificent views for miles around. The extreme sport offers many highs but also can be dangerous.

On Sunday a tragic accident occurred and the emergency services were called at around 11:20 am to alert them that a paraglider had been seen in the area, and had been seen to fall on the Camino Viejo.

Currently no further details have been released on the man that was paragliding in the area of Garachico, in Tenerife, but the Coordinating Centre for Emergencies and Safety 1-1-2 has confirmed that the accident resulted in the death of the paraglider.

Emergency services fought hard and both firefighters and a GES helicopter were used to locate the paraglider’s body. But unfortunately due to injuries received in the fall the man died.

The local police of Los Silos and Garachico had both worked alongside emergency services and the Guardia Civil took charge of the paraglider’s body for further investigations.

The potentially dangerous and thrilling sport is enjoyed by many people in both solo and tandem flights and gliders are often seen in the sky over Tenerife.

