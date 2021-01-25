Nurse’s Body Found Buried Under Rocks and Mud in Landslide

AN Oregon nurse’s body has been found buried under rocks and mud after a landslide swept her car away.

Jennifer Camus Moore, aged 50, was swept away in her car by a landslide on January 13. Jennifer was a registered nurse from Warrendale and had been driving behind her husband’s truck on January 13 at around 1:15 am, when the landslide hit and to the shock of her husband swept the car away and off the road.

Husband Charles had been talking on the phone from his truck to his wife when the landslide hit, and all he could hear was crashing and screaming sounds. He was unable to see Jennifer’s blue Ford Explorer as it left the road.

This was the last time that the mother-of-two was heard from and a desperate 10-day search was soon launched. Rescuers from the Multnomah County Sheriff searched the area of the landslide in a desperate bid to recover the location of the car in order to find the nurse. Even with the use of heavy machinery and metal detectors the search was difficult.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s office said “In the days following the landslide, searchers identified an area in the debris flow where they believed Moore’s vehicle likely came to rest,”

“Searchers estimated her vehicle was buried under 15 feet of mud, rock and logs.”

The search came to a tragic end on Saturday after Jennifer’s body was recovered. In a tribute on Facebook a friend said, “Our beautiful Jenny has finally been found. Although I thought I might feel relief on this day, I don’t.

“The pain, disbelief and devastation is still here. I’m reminded about how tragically this beautiful soul left our earth. I know healing takes time but for today, I’m still utterly heartbroken for my friend, Jennifer Moore.”

