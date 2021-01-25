Netherlands and Denmark Leaders Warn Of ‘Civil War’After Weekend Of Riots.

POLICE in the Netherlands have warned the country could face weeks of rioting after a coronavirus curfew ended in the worst riots for 40 years as delays to vaccinations raised tensions across the whole of Europe. There were more than 240 arrests last night, police used tear gas and water cannon to break up demonstrations in Amsterdam and Eindhoven leading to rioting across the country.

-- Advertisement --



Dutch Prime minister Mark Rutte has described the violence that accompanied anti-lockdown protests in some Dutch towns and cities as ‘unacceptable’. Rutte said 99% of people were complying with the stricter new rules, including the 9 pm curfew that came into force on Saturday, He singled out the vandalism in Amsterdam and Eindhoven, as well as Enschede where a hospital building came under attack, for special condemnation.

‘Any normal person will look at this with disgust and ask themselves what possessed these people,’ Rutte said. ‘This has nothing to do with protesting: it is criminal violence and that is how we will treat it.’ The prime minister expressed his support for police, municipal mayors and journalists who were targeted while reporting on the weekend’s violence. He said police had responded ‘adequately’ to the situation and dismissed the idea of calling in the army to enforce the curfew.

We’re not taking these measures for fun,’ Rutte said. ‘We’re doing it because we’re fighting the virus and right now it’s the virus that’s taking away our freedom, and it’s because of the virus that we’re taking these rotten measures.’

Two men were arrested on suspicion of threatening Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen after a weekend protest against coronavirus restrictions turned violent, police said on Sunday, Jan.24.



An effigy of Frederiksen was hung from a lamp post and set alight at the protest in Copenhagen on Saturday evening. A sign with the words “She must and should be killed” hung from the effigy, police said. The two suspects, aged 30 and 34, were to face a pre-trial custody hearing, according to police.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Netherlands and Denmark Leaders Warn Of ‘Civil War’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.