Murcian Municipalities Close Non-Essential Businesses at 6pm

EIGHT Murcian municipalities have taken the decision to close all non-essential businesses at 6pm

The Covid-19 Monitoring Committee has announced on Monday, January 25, that all non-essential businesses will have to close at 6pm from Monday to Friday in eight municipalities where the incidence rate has exceeded 2,000 per 100,000 inhabitants. The affected areas are Yecla, Moratalla, Albudeite, Mula, Fortuna, Caravaca de la Cruz, Ricote and Jumilla.

In addition, the spokesman for the Committee, Jaime Perez, confirmed that non-essential businesses in the municipalities will not be permitted to open at all over the weekend.

Services which are considered essential and not subject to these rules are supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies and food take-out establishments.

Officials have also announced that both indoors and outdoors, family or social gatherings will be restricted to a maximum of two people, unless they are living together. This new rule applies to all of Murcia.

The new measures will come into effect on Wednesday, January 25.

This is a breaking news story, further details to follow.

