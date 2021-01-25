Mum Admits To Suffocating Autistic Son

MUM admits to suffocating her Autistic son but denies the charge of murder

Russian national Olga Freeman, 40, wife of celebrity photographer Dean Freeman, admitted to giving her 10-year-old son Dylan “some pills” and putting “a sponge in his mouth,” but she denies murdering the little boy. At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday, January 25, the court heard that Ms Freeman had confided in friends that she was struggling to cope with Dylan during lockdown, who suffered from both physical and mental ailments due to his Autism.

Police said that Ms Freeman has told a friend that she had been hearing voices in her head and that she had booked two flights to Tel Aviv just hours before.

At the virtual hearing, Prosecutor Gareth Patterson QC accepted a plea of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility. Ms Freeman’s lawyer, Jan Bickerstaff QC, told the court that her client had been suffering from mental illness at the time of the killing and that her psychiatrists confirmed she had a “depressive illness with psychotic symptoms.”

Ms Freeman, who is currently being treated in a psychiatric unit, will be sentenced on February 11.

