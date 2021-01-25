MORE Than 100 Granada Officials Broke Protocol and Got Vaccinated – as the ‘Skipping the Line’ Scandal Continues to Grow

-- Advertisement --



At least 100 workers in an administrative building of the Ministry of Health in Granada have received the first dose of Moderna’s vaccine despite not being front-line workers or practising in hospitals or health centres.

They were vaccinated between January 14 and 16, according to SER, at the same time as the rest of the health personnel in health centres and hospitals, while some front-line personnel in the province remain unvaccinated.

Despite the evidence, and other municipalities forcing officials to resign over the same offence, the Health Delegation of Granada have assured that they have followed the vaccination strategy set out by the Junta de Andalucia step by step.

The head of the union section of Health of UGT Granada, Isabel López, has assured Radio Granada that she is unaware of the particular matter but has explained that not all staff have been vaccinated yet, for example, at her hospital, the Virgen de las Nieves de Granada, where today (January 25) there is still 10 per cent of the workers still due to receive the first Covid vaccine injection.

This latest vaccine protocol skip comes after the Department of Health of the Basque Government announced last week that the directors of the Basurto and Santa Marina hospitals (both in Bilbao), Eduardo Maíz and José Luis Sabas, respectively, resigned “after not complying with the protocol established for vaccination against Covid-19.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More Than 100 Granada Officials Broke Protocol and Got Vaccinated”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.