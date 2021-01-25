Moderna Developing Vaccine Booster To Tackle Covid Variants

SCIENTISTS behind the Moderna vaccine are developing a booster to help tackle the new Covid variants

The developers of the US Covid-19 Moderna vaccine are now hard at work to produce a separate booster which will hopefully help tackle the global spread of the new mutant virus variants which originated in the UK, South Africa and Brazil. These new strains are all believed to be more contagious than the original virus, which evidence emerging that the UK version could actually be more dangerous. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed a great deal of “uncertainty” around whether or not it is, in fact, more deadly.

Moderna Inc. has indicated that they believe their vaccine is effective against the mutant strains, but announced on Monday, January 25 that they will begin trials on a booster shot, as the neutralising antibody response to the variant appears to be somewhat weaker.

“As we seek to defeat the COVID-19 virus, which has created a worldwide pandemic, we believe it is imperative to be proactive as the virus evolves,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

A study published on January 20 by researchers from British and Dutch universities implied that while the Pfizer/BioNTech jab was effective against the UK strain of coronavirus, the South African mutation carries a “significant risk” of reinfection.

