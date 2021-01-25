THE mayor of Tijola in Almeria tests positive for COVID-19 and thanks local residents for keeping up the commitment and good work with following all the necessary coronavirus precautions.

José Juan Martínez, the mayor of the town of Tijola in Almeria has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with an infected person. All protocols are being followed and he is now in quarantine, although he will work from home and be as productive as possible considering his symptoms.

-- Advertisement --



José said, “All the workers took the relevant test and came out negative, but in my case, as I continued with symptoms, we repeated the test and that was when they told me that it was positive,”

“Despite all the precautions we have had, the use of masks and extreme hygiene, the virus is still strong”.

He spoke of his commitment to the town and said “now, as long as I continue with symptoms I will try to carry out all the mayoral tasks from my home, teleworking, with my team and municipal workers, with the established protocol. I ask you for maximum caution.”

He also sent encouragement to the many infected people who are suffering from symptoms of the virus especially to those in ICU beds in hospitals. He also wanted to encourage the friends and relatives of those infected by the virus.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mayor of Tijola in Almeria tests positive for COVID-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.