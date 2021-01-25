Matt Hancock To Give Press Briefing With Covid Update

HEALTH Secretary Matt Hancock to give a press briefing with a Covid update

The UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that he will address the nation in a live press briefing at 5pm on Monday, January 25. The announcement comes after huge speculation that coronavirus restrictions may be significantly eased in the coming weeks as the country battles to overcome the third wave.

Speaking with reporters at a vaccination site at Barnett Football Club in north London on Monday morning, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that his government was “looking” at relaxing some of the Covid measures “before the end of next month.”

The prime Minister continued: “I do think now this massive achievement has been made of rolling out this vaccination programme, I think people want to see us making sure we don’t throw that away by having a premature relaxation and then another big surge of infection.

“I totally understand the frustrations of parents, I really thank teachers for what they’re doing, the immense efforts they’re going to teach kids online, and the Government has provided a lot of laptops… I know that’s no substitute for direct face-to-face learning.

However, a Downing Street source said that Mr Johnson’s comments about the easing of restrictions had been “misinterpreted,” leading to ever more confusion, something which it is hoped the Health Secretary will clear up in his press conference.

The source from No 10 added that February 15 “remains the earliest point at which we could change any of the rules”.

