Malaga man reported missing last seen at bus stop

A MAN, 76, has been reported missing from the Palma-Palmilla district of Malaga city.

Salvador Pareja Parraga is 1.70m tall, weighs 85 kilos and has black eyes and balding hair. He is of large build and has a round face. When he was last seen he was wearing jeans, a blue jacket and sunglasses.

He was waiting for the bus in Calle Eume at around 7.20am on Monday, January 25 to go into Malaga city centre when he was last seen by residents in the area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 642 650 775 or 649 952 957 or contact SOS Desaparecidos.

Meanwhile, Hanae Bensassi, 14, who had been reported missing from El Ejido in Almeria on January 22, has been found safe.

