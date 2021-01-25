‘Make It So’- Star Trek’s Sir Patrick Stewart Takes The Jab

‘Make It So’- Star Trek’s Sir Patrick Stewart, 80, Takes The Jab.

Sir Patrick Stewart, received the covid-19 vaccine after a four-hour wait as the star praised medics while encouraging others to ‘lessen their load’ by getting the jab. The Star Trek actor got his jab at the LA Dodgers baseball team’s Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, the same place where Arnold Schwarzenegger received his vaccine just a few days earlier.

Stewart kept the UK entertained during the first lockdown by filming himself reciting Shakespeare sonnets, he is also about to shoot the second season of TV series Star Trek: Picard. His wife, singer Sunny Ozell, 42, shared an Instagram video yesterday, in the vid the sci-fi legend rolls up his sleeve before a nurse in full PPE gives him an injection.

The Hollywood star advised his 3.6 million Twitter followers to get the vaccine as he wrote in the caption: ‘How do we say thank you to the health workers and scientists for their sacrifice and service? ‘Receive the vaccine as soon as one can to lessen their load and keep wearing a mask to protect fellow citizens. In my 80th year, I am grateful and hopeful for better days ahead.’

Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine began in mid-December of last year after the US government launched the Operation Warp Speed initiative to produce a vaccine in partnership with private companies. Vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna have been approved for distribution. The rollout of the vaccine is currently underway, with healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, and the elderly first on the list to receive doses.

Until the vaccine becomes more widely available and more Americans are vaccinated, workers in all industries are continuing to take precautions against COVID-19 in order to function during the pandemic. The film industry, in particular, has adopted strict regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on sets since filming for movies and TV shows resumed.

