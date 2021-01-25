SUBJECT to Government guidelines, the Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Calle Nueva No 3, Fuengirola opens Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm.

Any one wishing to visit is asked to call 952 474 840 to make an appointment.

-- Advertisement --



Only the Boutique will be open in the Lux Mundi Centre, Calle Nueva No 7, Fuengirola. From Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 1pm and is currently are accepting donations following the necessary disinfection procedures to place them in “the shop.

They would appreciate it if you could bring donations in bags that do not need to be returned and masks are worn at all times as well as social distancing at both premises.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre continues to welcome visitors”.