Jailed former school caretaker convicted of further sexual offences

A jailed former school caretaker has been convicted of further sexual offences.

JOHN LYON, 47, of no fixed address, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court, Lyon, on Friday, January 22, where he was jailed for 11 years for further sexual offences against girls.

Lyon, who worked for a time as a school caretaker, was already serving a prison sentence after admitting to sexually assaulting two girls between 2012 and 2013.

On Friday, Lyon admitted three further counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years, three counts of sexual assault and three counts of rape.

The offences were committed against four girls aged between five and 12 years old and took place in north London between 1993 and 2013.

These were reported to police in 2018 and 2019.

Detective Constable Keith Kimberley said: “I am in no doubt that this man is a dangerous sexual predator and he poses an ongoing threat to children.

“He caused unforgivable trauma to the children he abused and the only appropriate way for him to spend the next years of his life is in prison, and away from the general public.

“As far as we can be sure of, Lyon offended over a period of two decades and my respect goes out to the victims and their families who were put through so much.

“The safeguarding teams across the Met work relentlessly to identify sexual offenders and prevent any harm coming to potential victims. In cases where predators gain access to victims and carry out abuse, we are also here to ensure they face justice.”

