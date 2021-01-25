Italy’s Prime Minister Conte To Resign In Next 24 Hours

By Chris King
Italy's Prime Minister Conte To Resign In Next 24 Hours. Image Source: Governo Italia

Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s Prime Minister, reportedly convened his cabinet ministers today (Monday 25) and informed them that he intends to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale in Rome tomorrow and resign his post.

Conte’s residence, Palazzo Chigi, issued a note today saying, “The Council of Ministers is convened for tomorrow morning at 9am during which the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, will communicate to the ministers his will to go to the Quirinale to resign. Afterwards, President Conte will go to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella”.

Mr Conte is allegedly hoping that President Mattarella will allow him to form a new Government, after his current Government broke up as a result of former Prime Minister, Matteo Renzi, the leader of the Italia Viva party walking out of the coalition Government, on Wednesday 13, losing Conte the majority in the Senate, leading to the current political chaos.


The coalition government has been the Democrats, the Italia Viva party, and the 5Star Movement, and he will need their support if the President does give him the mandate.

Nicola Zingaretti, the secretary of the Democratic Party, said on Twitter, “With Conte for a new government that is clearly pro-European and supported by a broad parliamentary base, which guarantees credibility and stability to face the great challenges that Italy faces”.


She added, “Giuseppe Conte is the right person to lead the country in such a difficult phase”, with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) said it would “remain at Conte’s side”.

Mr Conte’s timing comes during the week that a vote on judicial reforms is due to take place in parliament, and it is known that a number of ministers from this parliament had told him that he would not win that vote.

