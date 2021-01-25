Isle of Man Woman Who Trashed Ex-Boyfriends Home Jailed For Drunken Covid Breach.
A woman who turned up drunk at her ex-boyfriend’s home on the Isle of Man then flung appliances worth more than £800 out of a top floor window has been jailed for breaking Covid-19 laws. 19-year-old Rosemary Burgess admitted entering someone else’s home and causing damage to property on Thursday.
Burgess smashed several items including a television, microwave and bedroom furniture during the rampage in response to a comment posted online, the court jailed her for 20 weeks. The Isle of Man’s current lockdown laws ban people from leaving home without good reason and households from mixing.
Douglas Courthouse heard how Burgess, of Hutchinson Square in Douglas, arrived unexpectedly at her ex-boyfriend’s flat on Empire Terrace at about 21:30 GMT. Police said she had become angry at a comment left on Facebook.
Her ex-boyfriend told police she was carrying a metal pole which she used to try to smash the living room window after he let her inside. The man left to get help to call the police and when he returned he found her throwing items out of the window of the top floor flat, causing them to smash on the patio below.
Items damaged included a television and DVD player, bedroom chair and cabinets, a chest of drawers, two electric heaters, a microwave, two bins, a kettle, curtains and a curtain pole, and a toilet brush.
When police arrived she was said to be intoxicated and unsteady on her feet and she was detained on the spot.
Burgess was sentenced to four weeks for the Covid-breach and a further 16 weeks for damage to property at a hearing on Saturday. She was also sentenced to four weeks for damaging a mobile phone, to run concurrently.
