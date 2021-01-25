Hunt On for ‘Mass Murderers’ in Indianapolis

THE hunt is on for ‘mass murderers’ in Indianapolis after the city sees its biggest mass casualty shooting in over a decade, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Chief Randal Taylor.

The shooting took place on the 3500 block of Adam Street, where five people including one pregnant woman were gunned down in a vicious “mass murder” on Sunday.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has called in the FBI and other enforcement agencies in a bid to help with the case. The mayor said the shootings were “mass murder” spoke of the terror they have caused the community.

The attack appears to be targeted and the victims were found in the family home. The Marion County coroner has confirmed the victims as mum Kezzie Childs, aged 42, and dad Raymond Childs Jr, aged 42. Their children, 18-year-old Elijah Childs and Rita Childs, aged only 13 were also found dead at the scene. The family were found with Kiara Hawkins, aged 19 who was pregnant at the time of the attack. Both the mother and baby have died.

Police were called at around 4 am after reports of a person being shot were received, and according to Sgt. Shane Foley they discovered a juvenile male who had been wounded. This then led police to the family home where the bodies were found.

It is believed that the young man was wounded in the same shooting that left five people and the unborn baby dead. Currently it is thought that he will survive from his injuries.

Chief Randal Taylor considers the shootings not to be random and said, “what we saw this morning was a different kind of evil. What happened this morning, based on the evidence that’s been gathered so far, was mass murder,

“More than that, we believe it was not random.”

