HAGGIS Shortage For Burns Night Celebrations In Europe As The EU Bans The Import, classing it as ‘illegal’ goods post-Brexit

Scots living in EU states are facing a shortage of haggis for tonight’s Burns Night celebrations, as the ingredients of haggis fall under the post-Brexit category of ‘illegal’ goods that are banned from import into the EU bloc, even if you are carrying it on your own person for your own consumption.

There are reports of supermarkets all over Europe running out of haggis supplies ahead of tonight’s annual celebrations, although it is still possible to buy tinned haggis.

The EU directive states, “From January 1, 2021, it is prohibited to introduce certain products of animal origin such as meat and milk, including, for example, ham and cheese, into the EU from GB. This prohibition includes carrying them for personal consumption in your luggage”.


James McSween, the managing director of Macsween, a haggis producer, told The Daily Record, “On a typical Burns month we would usually see about 500 parcels going to Europe. This year about 150 have been sent with up to 70 not being delivered at all”.

Mr McSween said his company had been aware of the possible export problems during the transitional period after Brexit, so they had sent shipments to Europe before the deadline, but that their mailorder side of the bus¡ness had endured “quite significant difficulties” in fulfilling orders to customers living abroad.


