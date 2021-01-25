Guardia Civil’s TikTok account has 237,000 followers in three months

IN the three months since its launch, the Guardia Civil official TikTok account has got 237,000 followers.

The Guardia Civil said in a statement when the profile was launched that the aim was to reach out to younger generations, as TikTok is most popular with youths, and transmit messages to them using their own language and media to highlight the work done by the force and guide those who might want to join.

The account now has around 80 videos and 1,800 messages, of which 98 per cent are positive and deal with matters such as fraud, gender violence, road safety, racism, safety, confinement and the use of masks amongst other subjects.

The Guardia Civil believe that it is important to be on the social network to get tips and information to young people about things that interest them and warn them in a fun way of the dangers that can be caused by an incorrect use of social media.

They say that the reactions to their content have been very positive.

Despite this, there has been some controversy over the presence of the Guardia Civil on TikTok, especially one video shared in December where officers from different units were seen dancing to the song Jerusalema. This video was criticised from within the force, when the Professional Guardia Civil Officers Union issued a statement saying that they felt “ashamed” of it. They referred to the union being used to share videos which have “nothing to do with the work of the Guardia Civil” and complained that it was done to “satisfy personal interests instead of portraying the force in a good light”.

