GALICIA closes all municipalities and non-essential businesses in a move to ‘maximum’ restrictions

The President of the Junta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has announced on Monday, January 25, a slew of new restrictions which see the region’s coronavirus measures taken to their “maximum” in response to what he considers a very worrying spike in cases.

-- Advertisement --



The president has confirmed that the following restrictions will remain in place until at least February 16 or 17:

Border restrictions will be in place for all municipalities, with a few exceptions for essential travel such as work or caring for a dependent

The curfew, currently set from 10pm to 6am, will remain in place, although the president has requested an extension. “We do not have the capacity to reduce it to 20.00 hours, as we want. It is a cry that the government allows us.”

Meetings in private homes and in public are limited to cohabitants only, so that “people who do not live together at home do not get together outside.”

All non-essential retail will be closed at 6pm, with larger shopping centres closing at the weekends. Exceptions to this rule include supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies and take-away establishments.

Essential services such as childcare, health centres and schools will continue to operate as normal

Bars, restaurants and cafes will be closed for the duration of the restrictions

Museums and libraries will be closed

Universities will not reopen until February 8, and classes will be online until at least February 17

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Galicia Closes All Municipalities and Non-Essential Businesses”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.