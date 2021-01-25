Further mass screenings planned in Axarquia.

THE Ministry of Health and Families has announced the tests will take place this week in Moclinejo, El Borge, Alfarnatejo and Salares.

-- Advertisement --



The tests will take place in Moclinejo tomorrow (Tuesday, January 26) and in El Borge, Alfarnatejo and Salares the following day.

As usual, the participants in the screening have been selected according to a random sampling and are being notified via SMS.

They will be given a day and time slot to which they are advised to attend, though the screening is voluntary.

“It is important that only the selected people attend the tests, and they must go to the point authorised to carry out the tests,” said the Ministry of Health.

Antigen tests will be used, which are comparable in diagnostic capacity to PCR and allow the result to be known in about 15 minutes.

Axarquia today exceeded 100 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In its update following the weekend, the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia reported today 453 new infections in the region, and six fatalities.

This takes the total number of Covid infections in Axarquia to 6,876, of which 3,608 have officially recovered, and the death toll to 104.

The deaths announced today have been registered in Velez-Malaga (two), Torrox (two), Rincon de la Victoria and Colmenar (one each).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Further mass screenings planned in Axarquia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.