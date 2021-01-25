Former Torremolinos rower covered 3,000 miles crossing the Atlantic

A FORMER member of the La Carihuela Rowing Club in Torremolinos Melissa Vooren spent 43 days, 4 hours and 56 minutes at sea taking part in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge.

Rowing with three other girls in their Queen of Hearts boat, they left La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12 to travel 3,000 miles and become the first female team to complete the crossing.

They became the first team of Dutch female rowers to row across any ocean and the Atlantic Dutchesses as they are known collected €20,000 for the study of cardiac illness that especially affects women.

All teams rowed day and night, sleeping two hours in shifts and without support boats.

