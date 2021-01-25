Fly-tipping unnecessary in Orihuela

Fly-tipping unnecessary in Orihuela
RURAL ROADS: Verges spoilt by fly tippers Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

TWO Orihuela town hall departments are clearing away unofficial rubbish tips.

Victor Valverde and Damaso Aparicio, respective councillors for Rural Development and the Environment, are arranging for the removal of the rubbish, much of it builder’s rubble, left at the sides of Orihuela’s country roads.

“These dumps have a huge environmental and visual impact on our fabulous rural areas,” Valverde said.

“There are even people who leave domestic appliances and all kinds of objects without thinking of the harm their irresponsible behaviour is causing.”


The councillors also reminded members of public that they could call the town hall’s Rubbish Collection and Street-cleaning department on 965306178 where they would receive advice on how, and where, to dispose of large or bulky items.

Linda Hall

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

