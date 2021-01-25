TWO Orihuela town hall departments are clearing away unofficial rubbish tips.

Victor Valverde and Damaso Aparicio, respective councillors for Rural Development and the Environment, are arranging for the removal of the rubbish, much of it builder’s rubble, left at the sides of Orihuela’s country roads.

-- Advertisement --



“These dumps have a huge environmental and visual impact on our fabulous rural areas,” Valverde said.

“There are even people who leave domestic appliances and all kinds of objects without thinking of the harm their irresponsible behaviour is causing.”

The councillors also reminded members of public that they could call the town hall’s Rubbish Collection and Street-cleaning department on 965306178 where they would receive advice on how, and where, to dispose of large or bulky items.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fly-tipping unnecessary in Orihuela.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.