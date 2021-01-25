Five Years For Robbing Two Petrol Stations In The Same Day

FIVE years for robbing two petrol stations at knifepoint in one day in Spain’s Mallorca.

A young man in Mallorca has been sentenced to five years in prison after going on a crime spree which saw him attempt to hold up several different businesses over a 10 day period. The thief entered two separate petrol stations in Manacor and Cala Millor on October 26, brandishing a knife and demanding that the employees empty the tills; he subsequently made off with around €800.

The Court heard that the man had also carried out robberies in a bazaar and a hairdressers on November 3 in Llevant. He made off with around €100 from one premises and left the other empty-handed, although he did cause an estimated €389 damage to the two access doors of the bazaar.

The thief had previously been convicted twice of robberies in 2017 and 2019. He admitted to the crimes and confessed that he has a serious drug problem and committed the crimes to fuel his narcotics habit. He also claimed to have been under the influence of drugs during the time he committed all the robberies.

The criminal court in Palma sentenced him to five years and two days in prison.

