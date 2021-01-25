Five-Month-Old Baby Dies After A Van Collides With His Pram

FIVE-MONTH-OLD baby dies and mum fights for her life after a van collides with his pram

A five-month-baby has lost his life and his mum remains critically injured after a van crashed into them at Waterbeach, Cambs, on Friday afternoon, January 22. Mum, 36-year-old Rachel Thorold, was taking a stroll with baby boy Louis along a footpath on Ely Road, when the Renault Master ploughed into them.

According to officials, the large van had been rammed from behind by a Mazda 2 car, causing it to skid off the road and onto the pavement, where it struck the unsuspecting victims.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This is an extremely tragic and sad incident and our deepest condolences go out to the family of Louis, who are being supported by a specially-trained officer.

“A thorough investigation will now be conducted by my team and I am seeking help from the public.

“While it is too early to say how the collision happened, I want to remind all road users of their responsibilities to drive with care.”

A police spokesperson added that Rachel is in a critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and that the drivers of the van and Mazda had only suffered minor injuries.

