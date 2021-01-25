EU CHIEF Admits Difficulty To Vaccinate 70 Per Cent Of Adults By Summer after the slow rollout of the vaccine



Charles Michel, the president of the European Council has admitted it is unlikely that they will achieve their target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the adult population of the EU by Summer, as the 27 states all continue to live under coronavirus restrictions of some form.

Speaking to Europe1 radio yesterday (Sunday 24), Mr Michel said, “There are difficulties in the production lines in the coming weeks and that will make the process more complex. But if we manage to mobilise the production lines, we may be able to succeed. It’s going to be difficult”.

The EU has yet to approve the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for use, while the regulator approved it in the UK back in December, with more than 6m Brits having already received a shot of the vaccine, at a rate of, according to Matt Hancock, 200 people per minute across the country.

Brussels is hoping to approve the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as early as Monday, but are already aware that there will be some delays in deliveries after a spokesman for the vaccine company said last week, it expects the first deliveries of its Covid jab to the EU to be “lower than initially anticipated”.

