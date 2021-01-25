Estepona Hospital may open early as Covid-19 infections increase

By
John Smith
-
0
Estepona Hospital
Estepona Hospital may open early Credit: Estepona Council

ALTHOUGH there is currently no official opening date for the new Estepona Hospital, the local Council has announced that it may open soon due to the rise in Covid-19 infections.

The final decision will rest with the Costa del Sol Health Agency but it is believed that it is more than likely that some non-Covid patients will initially be transferred from the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella to free up beds.

Work is also being undertaken to allow for Covid-19 patient admittance if the pandemic continues to grow and gets out of hand.

Estepona Council has also confirmed that the municipality has now fallen into the Pandemic Level 4 Grade 2 category which will become effective at midnight Tuesday night, Wednesday morning


