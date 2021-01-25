ALTHOUGH there is currently no official opening date for the new Estepona Hospital, the local Council has announced that it may open soon due to the rise in Covid-19 infections.

The final decision will rest with the Costa del Sol Health Agency but it is believed that it is more than likely that some non-Covid patients will initially be transferred from the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella to free up beds.

-- Advertisement --



Work is also being undertaken to allow for Covid-19 patient admittance if the pandemic continues to grow and gets out of hand.

Estepona Council has also confirmed that the municipality has now fallen into the Pandemic Level 4 Grade 2 category which will become effective at midnight Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Estepona Hospital may open early as Covid-19 infections increase”.