DANA payments practically settled

THE Generalitat has now made payments totalling almost €19 million to householders affected by the storms of September 2019.

The regional government has paid between €1,500 and €4,500 to 7,500 families towards the cost of replacing belongings and household appliances that were lost during the flooding that affected Alicante in general and the Vega Baja in particular.

As the DANA (upper-level isolated depression) storms remitted and floodwater gradually receded, thousands of Vega Baja families had to replace furniture and appliances whose cost has been met by the Generalitat which continued to approve payments even during lockdown.

Families received direct payments of €1,500, which in some cases was increased by additional €3,000 after Generalitat experts verified that losses exceeded the initial compensation.

Regional government sources revealed that there was “an avalanche” of 8,465 requests for help, of which 8,149 have now been dealt with. Three hundred applications requiring confirmation or documentation are still outstanding, although these should be settled by the end of February.

