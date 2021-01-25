COVID outbreak in rectory sees 35 priests isolated in Alicante

Thirty-five priests have been forced into isolation after receiving their first Covid-19 Pfizer jab at a rectory in Alicante. The Department of Health provided the vaccine to all members of the Orihuela-Alicante diocese living at the rectory on Calle Aureliano Ibarra on Friday, January 17, but a few days later, 17 of the men tested positive for coronavirus following PCR tests. The bishop emeritus, Rafael Palmero, and four other priests have been hospitalised, while the remainder are confined for the time being.

In addition to the Fathers, there are 22 staff working at the priestly house; three employees at the Casa Sacerdotal have also tested positive for Covid and a fourth is in preventative isolation.

Those living in the residence were due to receive their second dose of the vaccine on January 29, but unfortunately the outbreak occurred before they could be offered this. A source from the rectory has confirmed that the priests in self-isolation are all feeling well but the condition of those in hospital is currently unknown.

Elsewhere, José Juan Martínez, the mayor of the town of Tijola in Almeria has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with an infected person. Covid cases throughout the country continue to surge despite tough restrictions.

