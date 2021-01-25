HUNDREDS of Covid deniers take to the streets in Madrid

A demonstration organised by the Conscious and Free Humans collective saw people take to the streets in Madrid on Saturday evening, January 23 to protest the Central Government’s coronavirus restrictions. Many of the demonstrators weren’t wearing masks and photos of the event show very little evidence of social distancing, as people carried banners reading “stop this pandemic farce” and shouted “dictatorship out.”

The protest, which began at Madrid’s Madrid’s Glorieta de Atocha, was described as a ‘non-political’ event, and organisers claimed to be requesting a debate on the “pandemic, the virus, tests, vaccines, the pharmaceutical industry, the mandatory use of masks, the corruption of the WHO and the relationship of geo-engineering, 5G waves with the Covid-19.”

The Covid deniers have called for the immediate resumption of face-to-face primary care, and claim that the new “dehumanising norms” are causing physical, psychological and emotional damage to citizens.

“We are in very complicated moments in which it seems that we must remember our freedoms. We must demand that our freedoms be returned. Freedom of expression, movement, assembly. Medical freedom, which is so important. And of course the Right to work. These are things so obvious that it almost seems a shame to me to be repeating them out loud, “said artist Enrique Bunbury, who attended the protest.

