Could Harry Potter be heading to TV screens via HBO Max?

THE magical world of Harry Potter is reportedly making its move to television screens.

According to reports, the HBO platform is in very early discussions regarding the development of a series to expand the world created by JK Rowling.

Nineteen years after the release of the first Harry Potter film and 23 years after the first book, the saga is as popular as ever and rumours of a TV series or another film have been doing the rounds for years, although until now, they have always been denied. Both HBO Max and Warner Bros will still not confirm that the project is underway, but there are reportedly meetings being held between WarnerMedia executives and potential screenwriters who could take charge of it.

Making the most of the magical world of Harry Potter is a priority for both HBO Max and Warner Bros as it is one of the company’s most valuable franchises, making more than seven billion dollars with eight films from the original books, plus another two so far from the Fantastic Beasts spin-offs, which has another one in the making and plans for two more.

JK Rowling maintains control of the saga both on paper and on screen and has the last word in any project related to her work. In 2016, she signed an agreement with Warner that guaranteed the rights to show the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films on television and streaming platforms until 2025. Any future creations based on the world she created would have to be approved by the author first.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, where the news of the series first came from, there would be no suggestion yet, or for some time to come, on possible actors or writers whose names may be linked to the rumoured production of the live action series.

