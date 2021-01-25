Chelsea Confirm Frank Lampard Sacking With Thomas Tuchel Set To Replace Him.

CHELSEA has confirmed that Frank Lampard is no longer employed as manager of the club. After joining in July 2019 from Derby County, Lampard’s 18-month reign in west London has finally come to an end.

A series of defeats, boosted by victories against Morecambe and Fulham, then compounded with a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City, didn’t tell the full story. Lampard was given a win on his final game on Sunday as they beat Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup, but it seems that his future had already been decided days if not weeks before.

Tuchel, Lampard’s replacement, was sacked by PSG on December 24 after two-and-a-half seasons in charge, winning the league twice and taking the team to the 2020 Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich. Before that he managed Borussia Dortmund for two seasons, winning the German Cup in 2017, three days before being sacked after falling out with the board.

A statement released by the club said: “This has been a very difficult decision and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly. We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement. There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.”

Club owner Roman Abramovich also added: “This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances, we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

