Burglar behind bars following Christmas Day stealing spree.

CHRISTOPHER Day has been jailed for two years after admitting eight burglaries in Manchester.

-- Advertisement --



The 48-year-old was caught red-handed by Greater Manchester Police officers going through a student home in Withington on Christmas Day and stealing jewellery.

Manchester Crown Court (Crown Square) after pleading guilty to eight counts of burglary.

The court heard how police were alerted to Day by a concerned neighbour on Amherst Road who had seen a suspicious man gain entry to a student house on the morning of Christmas Day 2020.

Officers from GMP’s City of Manchester South division attended and spotted Day, who tried to evade police by hiding inside the house.

He was found in the kitchen of the property before fleeing and forcing a chase on foot into a nearby garden – disposing of his jacket and pockets full of jewellery in the process.

Police arrested Day a short time later, and while continuing enquiries at the address found that he had been in eight rooms in the house – forcing entry into seven of them.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges of burglary and was sentenced to serve two years and four months in custody and ordered to pay a fine of £190.

“Day is a criminal who tried to take advantage of the occupants being away from their address at Christmas by entering the property and taking whatever he could, particularly jewellery. I am glad he will be spending next Christmas behind bars,” said Police Constable Ben Pickup, of GMP’s Problem Solving Team (PST) – a team dedicated to working alongside local policing in tackling burglaries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Burglar behind bars following Christmas Day stealing spree”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.