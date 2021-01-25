Frank Lampard ‘to be sacked by Chelsea today’.

THE BLUES are known for their lack of patience when it comes to parting ways with head coaches, however, the recent form under Lampard has been of particular concern considering their huge summer spend.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Telegraph, Chelsea players were told not to report to the training ground until the afternoon. Only yesterday Lampard had praised the support from supporters after a banner backing him to succeed was put up inside Stamford Bridge.

Lampard was appointed as manager in July 2019 and spent more than £200m last summer on players including Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. His spell, however, will come to an end after a disappointing run of results left them off the pace in the fight to qualify for the Champions League.

Currently, Chelsea are placed ninth in the Premier League table and five points behind fourth-place Liverpool, losing five of their last eight matches including Tuesday’s loss against Leicester. Lampard will be keen for his legacy as a player at the club, which will hopefully not be too tarnished by his unsuccessful spell as manager.

Sunday’s win over Luton Town to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup hasn’t proved enough to save the former midfielder from the chop. Thomas Tuchel is poised to replace Lampard, according to reports in Germany. Tuchel, who was sacked as Paris Saint-Germain manager in December, is now the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Frank Lampard ‘to be sacked by Chelsea today’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.