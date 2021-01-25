Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating for the third time after coming into contact with a ‘covid positive’.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating for the third time since the pandemic started after he came into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, he announced in a social media post earlier today.

The labour leader tweeted this morning: ‘This morning I was notified that I must self isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and will be working from home until next Monday.’

The Labour leader will now have to work remotely until at least 1 February, probably by video link, as he did before.

Starmer also had to self-isolate in September after a member of his family showed symptoms of the virus and again in December after a member of his staff tested positive. It is not yet confirmed whether the latest stay-at-home notice means the Opposition leader will miss his regular slot at Prime Minister’s Questions with Boris Johnson on Wednesday or if he will appear by video link.

A period of self-isolation lasts for 10 days from the first point of contact with a Covid-positive person, meaning the initial contact came late last week. A track and trace is being carried out to try and locate the contact who must also isolate.



