Border Clashes Between China And India – Troops injured on Both Sides.

CHINESE and Indian soldiers have clashed at Naku La in Sikkim with both sides reporting injuries. Sources said the brawl at Naku La took place after Indian troops challenged the attempt by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to intrude into Indian territory. “Both sides brought in some reinforcements – there were injuries on both sides in the physical clash.”

The Indian Army blocking fresh intrusion bid by China resulted in violent skirmishes in Sikkim last week. Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Naku La in Sikkim in which soldiers from both sides suffered injuries.

Tensions are high along the world’s longest disputed border. At least 20 Indian soldiers died in a skirmish in the Ladakh area last June. India and China share the longest disputed border in the world, with both sides laying claim to large areas of territory from the other.

According to some reports in the British media, a professor at Beijing Renmin University had claimed that Chinese soldiers turned two key hilltops at the border into a “microwave oven”, forcing Indian troops to retreat.

However, India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has rubbished these reports. “Some international news portals have published misleading headlines and reported baseless claims related to India-China border stand-off in Ladakh,” the PIB tweeted. “These claims are fake, ADGPI [Additional Directorate General of Public Information] has clarified that no such incident has taken place. Beware of such misinformation.”

Microwave weapons are a part of what is known as directed-energy weapons (DEWs), which were first developed by the US and the erstwhile Soviet Union during the Cold War.

