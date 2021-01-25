Badajoz Spain: Three Bodies Recovered After ‘Unknown’ Boating Incident.



THREE bodies have been recovered from the Guadiana River as it passes through Badajoz in what looks like a boat capsize.

The three people died today, Monday, when the boat with which they were doing cleaning work apparently overturned for some unknown reason in the Guadiana River. At first, only the bodies of two of the occupants were found, while the third was found by rescue workers a few hours later in the Puente de Palmas area of ​​the Badajoz capital. The boat had been located in the Molino area, the alert was raised when none of the workers could be seen or located.

The three people in the boat, which belongs to the Guadiana Hydrographic Confederation, were working on the removal of camalote, (common water hyacinth), from the river.

A local judge has ordered the removal of the bodies, which have now been transferred to the medical institute and pending a post-mortem.

Since the first specimens of camalote appeared 10 years ago in the Guadiana Basin, it has expanded for more than 150km, affecting numerous rivers of which 70 are blocked with it, some 40,000 hectares of irrigated land are also threatened by the plant.

Some €25 million have been invested so far to eradicate the nuisance, a fleet of special water-craft operating between the towns of Medellín and Mérida are working tirelessly to remove the plant from the waters.

This work, complemented by the use of lorries and aerial drones, complete the technical team, which for now, unfortunately, has not managed to eliminate this very invasive plant. The Guadiana Hydrographic Confederation, CHG, the body in charge of coordinating this fight against the plague, confess that they do not see any solution in the short or medium term.

