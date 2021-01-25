AUSTRALIA Announce the Approval of First COVID Vaccine

-- Advertisement --



Australia announced on Monday, January 25 the approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, the first against this disease to get the green light in the country, where the first inoculations are expected to begin at the end of February.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), which approved the distribution of this vaccine for two years in people 16 years of age and older, noted that it “meets the high standards of safety, efficacy and quality required for its use.”

For his part, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed today in statements to journalists in Canberra that Australia is one of the few countries “that has followed an exhaustive and meticulous process in the approval of the vaccine.”

The president also reported that this vaccine, which would be administered to health workers and border workers, among others, in mid-February, would have to be inoculated at the end of that month due to problems “in production and distribution throughout the world.”

Earlier this month, speaking about a vaccine rollout for the country, Mr Morrison said that “Australia is not in an emergency situation like the United Kingdom. So we don’t have to cut corners. We don’t have to take unnecessary risks,” a stance that was reiterated by Dr Allen Cheng, Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer and Chair of the Advisory Committee for Vaccine who suggested that published papers of evidence only just “scrape the surface of what we want to know” and more testing needed to be done.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Australia Announce the Approval of First COVID Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.