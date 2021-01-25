As pandemic worsens, San Pedro still awaits new Health Centre

AFTER literally years of waiting, it seemed that the new San Pedro Alcantara Health Centre would finally be completed during 2020 but the year has ended and the work hasn’t.

It has been an on and off project, finally started by the Marbella Council under the previous mayor in 2018 and then postponed for 10 months after Mayor Ángeles Muñoz came to power.

Local residents were so infuriated by the lack of work that they started demonstrating outside council officers once a week and invited businesses to put placards in their windows.

Eventually the work started again and Malaga Health Delegate Carlos Bautista stated in August 2020 that the work would be completed by the end of the year.

Once again it has stopped however and patients continue to have to queue outside in the cold to be treated at the somewhat dilapidated old centre.

If the building had been completed as promised, it would certainly have helped the municipal health needs as infections continue to rise.

