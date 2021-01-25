Appeal for information in disappearance of 14-year-old girl in Almeria

A GIRL, 14, has been reported missing from El Ejido, in Almeria province since January 22.

Her name is Hanae Bensassi and according to SOS Desaparecidos, she is 1.50 metres tall, weighs 40 kilos, has long black, curly hair, black eyes and average build. She was wearing jeans and a camouflage style jacket the last time she was seen.

She is one of three young people to have been reported missing in the past week, although the others, a man of 21 and a girl, 15, have already been found.

Anyone who can respond to the appeal for information in her disappearance with details regarding the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call 116000, or contact the National Police or Guardia Civil.

