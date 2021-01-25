ANDALUCIA registers 45 Covid-Related deaths in the last 24 hours and adds 4,496 new cases

Andalucia has added 4,496 cases of Covid-19 in figures published today (January 25), the lowest figure since last Tuesday and 2,574 positives less than the day before, according to data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography.

The data sadly revealed that 45 people died from the virus which was 20 more than yesterday (January 24).

The community reached an incidence rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days of 911.4, a figure that is 115.5 points higher than the 795.9 on Friday.

Today’s figures are a marked improvement on those reported yesterday after Andalucia registered 7,070 infections in the last 24 hours, which meant that the number of positive cases had been above 7,000 for the third consecutive day.

Malaga is once again the province with the most positives, with 1,015, followed by Sevilla with 913, Cádiz with 655, Almería with 592, Córdoba with 365, Huelva with 345, Granada with 338 and Jaén with 273.

It was announced that the Regional Health Board had to suspend vaccinations over the weekend due to the reduction in the production of vials by Pfizer, although it did say that “22,161 people have already received the second injection.”

However, Andalucian officials have said that vaccinations will resume today.

