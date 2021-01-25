Age Concern Centres in three towns temporarily closed

In view of the new restrictions Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena have decided to temporarily close their drop-in centres.

Located in Los Boliches, La Cala, Mijas Pueblo and Benalmadena, they know how much the centres are appreciated but had to take prompt action in order to ensure the safety and well-being of clients and volunteers

Age Concern are continuing to work hard in all the communities they serve and their Helpline 652 537 615 remains open every weekday from 10am to 4pm and they provide an out of hours message service.

Volunteer drivers will continue to take clients to their medical appointments and volunteer translators are available to help as are the Welfare Team.

Their Charity shop in Los Boliches is open currently Monday to Saturday from 10.30am to 2pm where it is possible to arrange short-term hire of mobility equipment

Age Concern are also resuming their “Buddy Calls” for all clients who are feeling lonely or isolated because social interaction continues to be of crucial importance

Volunteers who can give up just three hours a week are always needed so if interested, please call 711 019 711 and more sponsors would be very welcome.

