Actress Charlotte Cornwell Dead Aged 71

Chris King
ACTRESS Charlotte Cornwell Dead Aged 71 after battling cancer

The Actress Charlotte Cornwell is reported to have died on January 16, aged 71, after a battle with cancer, just one month after her half-brother, the renowned spy novelist – who wrote Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy – John Le Carré passed away aged 89.

The versatile film and TV actress was best known for her role in the Bafta-winning TV series Rock Follies, in 1976, and always credited her older brother’s encouragement for her success, as she said one time during an interview, “I’ve always felt embarrassed about the way I fell into acting because everyone I know wanted to do it from a frighteningly early age”.

She added, “I was completely directionless until he sat me down and said ‘Come on, sis, what are you going to do? I think you’re creative, have you ever thought about acting?’”.


Charlotte enjoyed stage success with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre before hitting it big in ‘Rock Follies’, which was a major hit in both the USA and the UK, starring alongside Rula Lenska, and Julie Covington, in a story about ‘The Little Ladies’ a fictional rock band.

The soundtrack album to the TV show produced a No1 single for the girls as well, featuring Charlotte’s vocals, “It’s a bit embarrassing now but it was groundbreaking at the time,” Charlotte said years later, “They used visual effects which had never been used before and it paved the way for music videos”.


It is a well-known fact that Le Carré based the main character of his novel in 1983, ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ on his younger sister, and she went on to star in films including ‘The Krays’ in 1990, and ‘The Saint’ in 1997, while having TV roles in ‘Toast of London’, ‘The Mentalist’, Silent Witness, and The West Wing.

